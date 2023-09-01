Using E-Scooters In Gibraltar

01 September 2023

Following the introduction of 150 rentable E-Scooters on the Rock this week, the Royal Gibraltar Police are reminding users that there are a number of rules to adhere to when using the devices.

These include:

E-Scooters may only be used on the road and not pavements or pedestrianised areas.

The rider must be over the age of 17.

The rider must wear a helmet.

The rider must not carry a pillion passenger or tow another person on an E Scooter.

An RGP spokesman added: “What’s more, all E-Scooter riders must comply with the laws under the Traffic Act regarding drink and drug driving, mobile phones and indicating before turning.

“It’s important to note that offences including not wearing a helmet or using an E Scooter in a pedestrianised area such as Main Street, are punishable with a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice.”