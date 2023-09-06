Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2023 .

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of Arson, following a car fire on Calpe Road in the early hours of this morning.

Just before 3am, a member of the public made an emergency call to the Royal Gibraltar Police Control Room, stating that a vehicle was on fire.

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and RGP Officers were dispatched to the location and families were evacuated from nearby homes.

The fire also spread to a second vehicle before it was extinguished.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators and a Fire Investigator from the GFRS attended the scene.

At around 11am, a local man, 53, was arrested by RGP Response Team Officers on suspicion of Arson.

The suspect, who was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug, remains in police custody at New Mole House.

An investigation, which is being led by the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department, continues.