GPF Condemns Assault On Police Officer And Calls For Tougher Sentencing

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Police Federation has condemned an assault on a Police officer which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement continued:

“If our protectors do not feel protected, then how are they supposed to keep you all safe?

"This is a question that must be addressed as, time after time, offenders seem to go unpunished after having assaulted emergency service workers who have put themselves in harm's way to protect the people of Gibraltar.

“In the latest incident, which occurred at Western Beach on Tuesday afternoon, a plain clothed officer was attacked with bottles, rocks, punches, kicks and finally bitten when he challenged two individuals entering Gibraltar illegally. The officer was lucky to escape with minor injuries but, given the objects involved, it could have very easily resulted in serious harm.

“The offenders were taken to court the following day where they received conditional discharges for 12 months for the assault on the officer.

"The time has come for those who use violence against law enforcement officers and emergency service agency staff to get a rude awakening by handing them substantial prison sentences for their actions.

“Only by doing this will they realise that, in modern Gibraltar society, these actions are unacceptable and will see them spend time at His Majesty's pleasure to consider their actions.

“It will also go a long way to show officers that their bravery in confronting criminality and violent individuals will not be in vain and that they will be backed by the law, the courts, and the public for their courage and commitment to protect the community.

“Members of the emergency services have families to support, lives to live and a life of service to give - we are not just a uniform to be attacked by whoever chooses to do so.

“We call on the government and community alike to condemn this behaviour. We also ask that laws to protect our protectors be reviewed as a matter of urgency so as to apply stronger sentences on those convicted of violence towards officers.”