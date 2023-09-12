Man Fined for Illegally Entering Gibraltar

A local man has been fined £600 after he was caught climbing around the Frontier fence to get into Gibraltar from Spain.

Dylan Otton, 42, of Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to the charge of Entering Gibraltar Other Than Through an Immigration Port at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard that just after 2pm on Friday 9 June this year, the RGP Control Room was notified that a man had climbed around the fence from Spain onto Western Beach.

HM Customs officers arrived at the location and detained Otton until RGP Officers arrived and arrested him.

During interview, Otton claimed that he was at the beach bar having a drink after work and had not jumped the fence.

However, CCTV footage indicated otherwise.