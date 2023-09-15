Man Sentenced for Multiple Driving Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

A local man has been fined £880 and received six points on his licence after pleading guilty to a host of driving offences.

Paul Parody, 33, of Montagu Gardens, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (14 Sep), after pleading guilty to Speeding (£180), No Insurance (£150), No MVT (£150), No Driving Licence (£200 and six points) and Possession of Class B Drug – Cannabis (£200).

The court heard that just after 8pm on Friday 1 September this year, Response Team officers caught Parody riding a Yamaha Cygnus at 63kph north on Queensway outside the Mid Town Car Park, which has a speed limit of 50kph.

After being stopped by officers, he gave a false name and claimed to have no identification on him. He was issued a speeding ticket, which he signed with the false name, and left the area.

Later, officers were checking his details on an ID database, but could not find anyone matching the name given by the suspect.

Thirty minutes later, officers found the Yamaha Cygnus parked on North Mole Road and after making some enquiries, found Parody.

He was then arrested to confirm his identity – and on being searched, was found to be in possession of cannabis resin. Response Team officers then discovered he also had several outstanding warrants of arrest for Failing to Appear at court.

After confirming his true identity at New Mole House, it was also confirmed that he had no driving licence for the motorcycle (A1) and no insurance.