Man Sentenced for Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

A local man has been sentenced to 20 days imprisonment after pleading guilty to a burglary in Irish Town.

Ben Brown, 19, of Willis’s Road, admitted breaking into the 3 Owls Bar and Going Equipped to Steal.

The Magistrates’ Court heard that Brown had approached the bar in the early hours of Wednesday 9 August this year, armed with a metal tyre iron, a pair of socks (to use as gloves) and a t-shirt to cover his face.

He proceeded to smash a glass pane on one of the doors, then placed his left leg through the newly-made hole in the door frame.

Brown then slipped, causing serious lacerations to his ankle and leg and when falling to the ground, he also dislocated his left knee, leaving him unable to move. A member of the public then reported the matter to the RGP Control Room.

On police arrival, officers found Brown lying on the ground directly outside the bar, with his leg propped against the glass door, which had just been smashed. He was arrested, at which point he admitted to officers: “I did it, I was trying to rob this place.”

Brown was taken to hospital for treatment and was later charged for Burglary and Going Equipped to Steal.

For the latter offence he received no separate penalty.

Last week Brown was sentenced to over one year in HMP Windmill Hill for several other burglaries.