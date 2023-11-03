RGP Witness Appeal Following Alleged Robbery In The Area Of The Ocean Restaurant

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged Robbery that took place last night (Thursday 2 November) in the area of the Ocean Restaurant on Glacis Road.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 1150pm, a woman reported to officers that, as she was walking past the restaurant, a man had grabbed her bag, a sequined backpack, causing the strap to break.

After removing her purse and a takeaway meal, he discarded the backpack and rode off on his motorcycle.

The woman attempted to give chase but, as she had little chance of catching the motorcycle, she immediately reported the incident to police officers who were in the vicinity.

At around 1am, a 37-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Robbery.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw this incident. If you were in the area of Gauchos Restaurant or Market Place at around 1150pm last night, and have any relevant information that might assist our investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”