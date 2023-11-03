  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

RGP Witness Appeal Following Alleged Robbery In The Area Of The Ocean Restaurant

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged Robbery that took place last night (Thursday 2 November) in the area of the Ocean Restaurant on Glacis Road. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 1150pm, a woman reported to officers that, as she was walking past the  restaurant, a man had grabbed her bag, a sequined backpack, causing the strap to  break.  

After removing her purse and a takeaway meal, he discarded the backpack and rode  off on his motorcycle. 

The woman attempted to give chase but, as she had little chance of catching the  motorcycle, she immediately reported the incident to police officers who were in the  vicinity. 

At around 1am, a 37-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Robbery. 

An RGP spokesman said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw this  incident. If you were in the area of Gauchos Restaurant or Market Place at around  1150pm last night, and have any relevant information that might assist our  investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”

share with Whatsapp