A Demanding Time For RGP Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2023 .

Over a demanding weekend, additional RGP officers were committed to ensuring public safety at three major events in three days.

Public Safety plans had been drawn up for Friday’s Ceremonial Opening of Parliament, for Saturday’s commemoration of Armistice Day and, for the biggest event, Remembrance Day itself.

Search teams were deployed by day and by night to check that nothing suspicious had been hidden in waste bins or drains, whilst uniformed and plain clothes officers were always on hand for public reassurance and for VIP protection whilst, of course, many other officers were engaged in traffic management.

On Friday, officers formed a Guard of Honour for His Excellency the Governor, and on Sunday, Inspector Stewart Finegan laid a wreath on behalf of all RGP officers.

But, of course, in addition to all these tasks, everyday policing continued throughout the weekend. There were arrests on suspicion of Drink Driving and of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

There were other arrests in connection with Thefts and Common Assault, and for Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated. There was also an arrest on suspicion of Dangerous Driving linked to multiple other offences.

And with a Royal visit later this week, it’s not likely that officers can look forward to a quieter life any time soon…



