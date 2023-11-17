Local Man Disqualified For 18 Months After Causing The Death Of A Dog

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

In the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, a local man who was a juvenile at the time of the offence (and therefore cannot be named) was disqualified for 18 months, sentenced to 192 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £95 in compensation, after pleading guilty to a charge of Dangerous Driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The court heard that at around 10pm on 10 May 2022, a man and woman were walking their two dogs along the pedestrian footpath of the MidHarbour Estate when a motorcyclist drove from behind them at speed. One of the dogs’ leads caught in the rear wheel of the motorcycle and the dog was dragged along the footpath at speed, despite the dog’s owners screaming for him to stop.

The dog was then taken to a Veterinary Clinic but life was extinct due to its head injuries.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist drove off without displaying any front lights. When the motorcycle was later found and checked by police officers, it was clear that no front lights were fitted to the bike.

On 15 August 2022, the motorcyclist was cautioned and reported for the offence in the presence of an Appropriate Adult.

An RGP spokesman said, ‘By his reckless actions, this young man has caused the death of a dog and caused great distress to its owners and to witnesses who were in the area.’





