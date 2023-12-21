Local Man Jailed For Dangerous Driving Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

A local man was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 18 months for two counts of Dangerous Driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), 18 year-old Kaylan Torres of the Glacis Estate was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 18 months for two counts of Dangerous Driving.

The court heard that, at around 2230 on Saturday 11 November 2023, officers were patrolling in the area of the Small Boats Marina when they saw Torres entering the area on a white motorcycle. He was carrying a pillion passenger on the motorcycle.

Officers signalled the rider to stop but he turned the bike around and weaved between other road users while accelerating away at a speed estimated to be above 50koph. The speed limit in the area is 20kph.

Officers soon found his abandoned motorcycle and were then able to detain Torres inside the Marina where he was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving and Failing to Stop.

Once at New Mole House, he was further arrested on suspicion of having No L Plates and for being a Learner Carrying a Pillion Passenger.

The court also heard that, at around 1720 on Monday 20 November, officers on patrol in Devil’s Tower Road observed Torres sitting on the same motorcycle with an unidentifiable pillion passenger behind him. As officers were aware that Torres only had a Learner’s licence, they stopped to speak to him.

Torres accelerated away and drove along the footpath for around 20-30 metres before veering on to the road at speed and then riding eastwards, against the flow of traffic. Officers then lost sight of him.

The following day, officers came across Torres on another matter and arrested him on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, No ‘L’ Plates and, as a learner, Carrying a Pillion Passenger.

When searched, he was found to be in possession of a small piece of Cannabis resin for which he was further arrested.

After he pleaded guilty to all the offences in court yesterday, he was sentenced to 6 weeks’ imprisonment for the Dangerous Driving offence on 11 November and to 14 weeks’ imprisonment plus Disqualified from Driving for 18 months for the similar offence on 20 November. The two periods of imprisonment are to be served consecutively.

There was no separate penalty for the other offences.





