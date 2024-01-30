  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Abuse Offences

Written by YGTV Team on .

 

Last night, local man Gerard Asquez, 21, of South Barrack Road, was charged with the following offences:

  • Three counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm
  • Causing Harm by Furious Driving
  • Non-Fatal Strangulation
  • Fear or Provocation of Violence
  • Threats to Kill
  • Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network
  • Controlling or Coercive Behaviour 
  • Burglary
  • Destroying or Damaging Property

 He appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was bailed out to appear again on 1 February.

