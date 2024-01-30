Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Abuse Offences
Last night, local man Gerard Asquez, 21, of South Barrack Road, was charged with the following offences:
- Three counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm
- Causing Harm by Furious Driving
- Non-Fatal Strangulation
- Fear or Provocation of Violence
- Threats to Kill
- Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network
- Controlling or Coercive Behaviour
- Burglary
- Destroying or Damaging Property
He appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was bailed out to appear again on 1 February.