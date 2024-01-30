Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Abuse Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

Last night, local man Gerard Asquez, 21, of South Barrack Road, was charged with the following offences:

Three counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

Causing Harm by Furious Driving

Non-Fatal Strangulation

Fear or Provocation of Violence

Threats to Kill

Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network

Controlling or Coercive Behaviour

Burglary

Destroying or Damaging Property

He appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was bailed out to appear again on 1 February.