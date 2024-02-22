  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Two Local Men Remanded In Cases Of Domestic Abuse

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Cruelty to Animals. He was remanded in custody until next week. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The court heard that on Tuesday 20 February 2024, a woman alleged  that her partner, Ian McIntosh, 46, had verbally and then physically  assaulted her during two separate incidents that day.  

The victim’s cat was also allegedly hurt by the defendant which led to  the alleged physical assault on the victim.  

An animal welfare officer then took the cat to a vet’s surgery where it is still receiving treatment. 

At around 2200hrs on the same day, officers arrested McIntosh. He was  taken to New Mole House where, yesterday (Wednesday), he was  charged with the two offences. 

In a separate case this week, local man Riyen Lea, 36, appeared in court following an incident of suspected domestic abuse in December,  after which he was given court bail. 

On Monday 19th February 2024, the defendant was found within a  woman’s home, in breach of the court’s bail conditions. Lea was then  arrested and remanded at New Mole House Police Station. The  following morning he appeared in court where bail was refused and he  was remanded in HMP Windmill Hill, pending his next court appearance.



