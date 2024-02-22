Two Local Men Remanded In Cases Of Domestic Abuse

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2024 .

A local man appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Cruelty to Animals. He was remanded in custody until next week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The court heard that on Tuesday 20 February 2024, a woman alleged that her partner, Ian McIntosh, 46, had verbally and then physically assaulted her during two separate incidents that day.

The victim’s cat was also allegedly hurt by the defendant which led to the alleged physical assault on the victim.

An animal welfare officer then took the cat to a vet’s surgery where it is still receiving treatment.

At around 2200hrs on the same day, officers arrested McIntosh. He was taken to New Mole House where, yesterday (Wednesday), he was charged with the two offences.

In a separate case this week, local man Riyen Lea, 36, appeared in court following an incident of suspected domestic abuse in December, after which he was given court bail.

On Monday 19th February 2024, the defendant was found within a woman’s home, in breach of the court’s bail conditions. Lea was then arrested and remanded at New Mole House Police Station. The following morning he appeared in court where bail was refused and he was remanded in HMP Windmill Hill, pending his next court appearance.





