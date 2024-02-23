Stalker Sent To Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

A local man has been sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars today after pleading guilty to a number of offences including stalking a woman.

Michael Perez, 36, of Devil’s Tower Road, also pleaded guilty to Disclosing, or Threatening to Disclose, Private Sexual Photographs and Films with Intent to Cause Distress and Theft.

The court heard how over a period of time since May 2023, Perez had stalked the victim by sending numerous emails from different accounts to her, using over 60 different telephone numbers to try and contact her, repeatedly loitering outside the victim’s residence and placing handwritten letters under her door.

In August last year, Perez then sent an email to the victim threatening to distribute sexually explicit images of her.

In addition to this, the defendant also stole the victim’s letterbox keys and removed her mail.

In a separate unrelated case in the Magistrates’ Court today, Perez was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to Burglary.