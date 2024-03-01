Local Man Charged With Multiple Offences

A local man will appear before the Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with multiple offences, some of them dating as far back as August 2022.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This afternoon, Jayron Perez, 24, of the Glacis Estate was charged with:

∙ Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

∙ Three charges of Carrying an Offensive Weapon in a Public Place,

∙ Threats to Destroy or Damage Property,

∙ Assaulting a Customs Officer engaged in the performance of his Duties, ∙ Violent Disorder

∙ Improper Use of Public Electronic Communications Network.

Perez was further arrested on the strength of ten warrants issued by the Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded at New Mole House before his court appearance tomorrow morning.