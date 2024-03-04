Four Arrested For E-Scooter Drink Driving Over Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2024 .

A total of four people were arrested on suspicion of riding an E-scooter whilst drunk over the weekend.

On Saturday, at around 03:15, a UK national, 35, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

Officers patrolling in the Laguna Estate had observed the man riding a Hobby E-Scooter at speed and in an unsteady manner.

When they stopped him, they smelled alcohol on his breath. In a roadside test, he blew 74ug.

Later, at around 05:15, an Irish national, 24, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

Officers patrolling on Bayside Road had observed the man riding an E-Scooter in an unsteady manner.

When they stopped him, they smelled alcohol on his breath. In a roadside test, he blew 50ug.

Also on Saturday morning at around 06:30, a local man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

Officers patrolling on Europa Road had observed the man riding an E-Scooter in an unsteady manner. They stopped him and detected alcohol on his breath.

In a roadside test, he blew 76ug.

At New Mole House, he was further arrested on suspicion of being in Possession of a Class A Drug.

Finally, at around 04:45 on Sunday morning, a UK national, 24, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after officers on Glacis Road noticed that he was riding his Hobby E-Scooter in a very unsteady manner.

When they stopped him, they immediately detected alcohol on his breath and, in a roadside test, he blew 88ug.