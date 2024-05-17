Two Men in Court Charged With Robbery

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2024 .

Two local men appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon after being charged with Robbery.

Bruce Garcia, 36, of Gavino’s Passage and Nicholas Valverde, 36, of Transport Lane, were initially arrested by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department shortly after a robbery at a mini supermarket on Cornwall’s Parade on 9 February 2024.

On surrendering to their bail at New Mole House yesterday afternoon (16 May), both men were charged and kept at the station overnight ahead of their court appearance today.

During the robbery, a shop keeper was threatened with a kitchen knife.

At court this afternoon, the men were granted £1,000 bail with conditions. They are set to appear before the Supreme Court on Thursday 13 June.