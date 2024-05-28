Double Drink Driving Arrest

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2024 .

In the early hours of Sunday, officers carried out a ‘Double Drink Driving’ arrest.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 5 o’clock in the morning on Glacis Road, two men were seen to be so unsteady on their feet that they were struggling to board their hired E-Scooters.

The two men, aged 44 and 41 and members of the same family, consented to take roadside breath tests which gave readings of 80ug and 60ug respectively. The legal limit is 35ug. The men were arrested on suspicion of Driving whilst under the Influence of Alcohol and taken to New Mole House.

In a separate incident, a South American man, 39, was seen to be riding his bicycle on the wrong carriageway of Winston Churchill Avenue. The bicycle had no lights and was being ridden in a very unsteady manner.

The man consented to a roadside drugs test which proved positive for cocaine. He was also arrested.