HM Customs Seize Approximately 12.5 Grams Of Cocaine And 60 Diazepam Tablets At The Land Frontier

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2024 .

In an enforcement operation conducted at the Land Frontier by Officers of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team of HM Customs Gibraltar, a 30-year-old local man was arrested and approximately 12.5 grams of a preparation containing cocaine and 60 diazepam tablets were seized.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

On Friday 14th June 2024, at around 19:00hrs, FAS Team Officers deployed at Four Corners Examination Station challenged a local man as he drove into Gibraltar through the Green Vehicular Channel on a locally registered Yamaha X-Max moped. The Officers signalled to the driver to pull over into the search bay for the purpose of conducting an examination.

When asked if he had anything to declare, the moped driver produced 60 diazepam tablets. The Officers cautioned and arrested him for the Importation and Possession of a Class C drug.

The individual was then escorted to a private room inside Four Corners Station for the purpose of conducting a search of his person. During the course of the same, the Officers found a clear wrapper containing a white substance, suspected to be a preparation containing cocaine. The Officers further cautioned and arrested the individual on suspicion of possession, importation, and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The white substance seized was weighed and found to be approximately 12 grams. Additionally, the individual’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. A search warrant was subsequently executed at a local residential address and as a result of the search, an additional 0.5 grams of cocaine were seized. Furthermore, a small digital scale was seized as part of the investigation. The full amount of the cocaine seized has an approximate street value of £780.

Following the search, the man was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, where he was processed and interviewed under caution. He was subsequently released on bail whilst the investigation continues.





