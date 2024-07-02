Man Banned From Driving For Refusing Drug Test

A local man who crashed his car in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and later refused an evidential drug test has been banned from driving for 17 months.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Liam Remorino, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was also sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The sentencing of the 26-year-old followed a trial on 10 May, where he was found guilty of Failing to Provide a Specimen.

The court heard that just before 12 noon on Sunday 3 September last year, the RGP Control Room received a report that a vehicle had crashed against a wall in the Upper Rock and that the airbags had deployed.

On officers’ arrival at location, they were met by Remorino and noticed that his car had collided into a wall and bollard, causing serious damage to the front and right side of the vehicle. He told officers he had swerved to avoid a monkey.

A preliminary drugs test was carried out on Remorino, which tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and amphetamines. He was arrested at location on suspicion of Driving When Under the Influence of Drugs and taken to New Mole House to be processed.

Whilst at the police station, he refused to provide a specimen of blood to the Forensic Medical Examiner. As a result, he was later de-arrested for Driving When Under the Influence of Drugs and was charged with Failing to Provide a Specimen.

An RGP spokesman said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.”





