Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2024 .

A local man has been charged with Attempted Murder after attempting to stab a man during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Christopher Nunez, 28, of Varyl Begg Estate, was also charged with Possession of Article with Blade in a Public Place late this evening.

At around 5am this morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call that a man was threatening another man with a knife outside a residence in the Varyl Begg Estate.

On police arrival, Nunez had already fled the scene following a scuffle with the victim, who suffered lacerations from defending himself.

Further reports were received that a man was within a residential building in Sir William Jackson Grove, brandishing a large knife.

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police Armed Officers were dispatched to the estate, where they found Nunez holding bladed articles in both hands.

The armed officers then arrested Nunez by the main entrance to Sir William Jackson Grove.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Saint Bernard’s Hospital and later released.

Following an investigation by RGP Crime Division Detectives today, Nunez was charged and remanded at New Mole House Police Station.

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.





