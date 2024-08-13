Drink Driver Fined £2,342

Written by YGTV Team on 13 August 2024 .

A local man who blew almost five times over the limit following a road traffic collision has been banned from driving for 20 months – and fined £2,342.

Mayur Patel, 34, of Windmill House Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to a charge of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

The court heard that just after 6.30pm on Thursday 6 June, RGP Response Team officers were called to a three car collision on Glacis Road.

After helping to clear traffic at the scene, officers spoke to Patel and noticed that his eyes were glazed and he smelt of alcoholic drink.

He then gave a reading of 162ug on the road side breath test, one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar. The legal limit is 35ug.

He was promptly arrested on suspicion of a drink driving offence and taken to New Mole House – where he later gave a reading of 86ug on the evidential breath test machine. He was then placed in cells to sober up.

An RGP spokesman, said: “No matter how many times we say it, some people simply fail to understand that alcohol and driving do not mix.

“At best, you’ll get a driving ban and a fine. And at worst, you could kill someone.

“We don’t say this to be dramatic, we say it out of experience. Our message is simple, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies.