Man Charged Following Incident at Catalan Bay

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2024 .

A Moroccan national was arrested by RGP officers last night following an incident at Catalan Bay.

Ammar Ech Chaffani, 20, was arrested at Devil’s Tower Camp on suspicion of being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate, Entering Gibraltar Other Than Through an Immigration Port, Resisting or Obstructing Police, Entering or Loitering near or Photographing Area Restricted by Gazette and Handling Stolen Goods.

His arrest came after the RGP Marine Section officers received information that the Guardia Civil had just been in pursuit of a jet ski, which was thought to be assisting in illegal immigration.

The jet ski beached at Catalan Bay and the rider escaped on foot. An RGP patrol van was dispatched to the area and whilst heading to location on Devil’s Tower Road, officers spotted the suspect. He began running on seeing police despite repeated instructions to stop.

The man ran into Devil’s Tower Camp but was then caught by RGP officers attempting to scale a fence, where he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

He was charged this morning at New Mole House for all offences he was arrested for apart from Handling Stolen Goods – for which enquiries with Interpol are still ongoing.

Ech Chaffani will appear at the Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Tuesday.

The Government says it is seeking a “full and detailed briefing of the incursion and any illegal executive actions taken by Spanish state vessels in the indisputably British waters around Gibraltar.”

A statement from Number Six: “We are also seeking details of the circumstances that gave rise to the chase, this illegal entry into Catalan Bay and the reasons for the man fleeing the scene as video evidence shows. In relation to the further incursions being pursued by Spanish State Vessels, unrelated to the jet ski incident yesterday evening, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is clear that Spain's claim to the waters around Gibraltar is fundamentally legally flawed in every material respect. Sending state vessels into BGTW does not alter that in any way, as senior Spanish diplomats, politicians and lawyers know. It has an air of the faintly ridiculous to see them pursue this stillborn policy which only creates tension and division between people and law enforcement agencies on both sides of the immoveable international dividing line, both on land and on sea. A more mature approach would help heal decades of mistreatment and foster new understanding. That would be miles better than just accentuating the negative policies of decades past by putting law enforcement officials at loggerheads."