Sudden Death Investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 32 year British National David Knowles on Sunday 8th September, whilst holidaying in Gibraltar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

His Majesty's Coroner in Gibraltar has been informed and a Coroner's investigation is underway. Next of Kin for the deceased have been informed and a specialist RGP family liaison officer has been appointed. Arrangements have been made for a post mortem examination to be conducted today.

A policing "mutual aid" request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.

Following the RGP's mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.

The RGP will not be making further comment at this time regarding any aspect of the investigation.





