RGP Update On Sudden Death Investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police can confirm that the post-mortem examination of the late David Knowles was completed yesterday afternoon at St Bernard’s Hospital, and there continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death, albeit that the post-mortem examination results will take some time to be processed.

RGP detectives supported by Counter Terrorism Policing colleagues continue to progress their investigation and any further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.





