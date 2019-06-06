Ten Contestants To Compete In Miss Teen Gibraltar Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2019 .

Ten contestants will take part in the ninth edition of Miss Teen Gibraltar tomorrow at the Alameda Open Air Theatre at 9pm.

Miss Teen Gibraltar 2018 Winner Indiya Hewkin will crown her successor in the two hour final.

The contestants will be competing in five rounds in the show produced by No1 Models Gibraltar. Rounds include the opening number; Miss Individuality, Miss Creative Look, Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance. Five international judges will make the decision and choose who will represent Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe 2019 Pageant.

The great line-up included Gibraltar’s newest young rock band Voltage, The Voice Kids Finalist Elisha Lang, Mediterranean Dance School and No1 School Of Models.

Director Kelvin Hewitt said: "The girls have been working very hard for the last three months and have taken part in various fashion shows, photo shoots, charity events to raise funds and awareness for local charities and photographic workshops with the Gibraltar Digital Photography Club.

"We are working hard with the girls to make sure we build their confidence, self esteem and show them the importance of helping our community whilst having fun at the same time. We believe that our shows are an important life experience for the contestants and it helps them build a strong foundation for their experiences in their life ahead.”

Original tickets are sold out but organisers will be adding an extra row of 15 seats to be sold at the door by 7:45pm. Find out more by visiting the official Facebook Group No1 Models Gibraltar.

Photo Credits - Photographer Karon Yusifredo Makeup - Rafa Anaya & Rachel Michel