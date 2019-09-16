This Year's Gibraltar Autumn Culture Programme Announced

16 September 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the programme of events for this year’s autumn season, from 1st October to 31st December 2019.

Gibraltar Cultural Services says it is delighted to be part of what should be a series of enjoyable musical, dance and dramatic productions and trusts that everyone will find something to their liking. The programme includes well-loved events like the International Art Exhibition, the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, the Christmas Festival of Lights and the New Year’s Celebrations, amongst many other cultural activities.

The Ministry would like to encourage everyone to make the most of what this year’s programme has to offer.

AUTUMN CULTURAL PROGRAMME 2019

1st October to 31st December 2019 Programme of Events

Tuesday 1st to Friday 11th October #Sitforcalpehouse

Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA)

Montagu Bastion

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11am to 3pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm

Special sittings outside these times can be arranged

For further info please contact the GEMA Gallery on 20041826 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd October

‘La Dolorosa’

Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:00pm Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Tickets priced at £5 at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception As from Monday 16th September 2019

Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person

Friday 4th October

Think Pink Day

Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch - 9am onwards

For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mobile 56631000

Saturday 5th October

Cancer Research Walk for Life

Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch - 9am onwards

Casemates Square - 11am

Registrations as from 9am

For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mobile 56631000

Tuesday 8th to Friday 25th October Art Exhibition by Aaron Soleci Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square

10am to 6pm Weekdays

Entrance Free

For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 11th October

Flag Day

Organised by BFBS Big Salute Charity Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Friday 11th October

Miss Glamour 2019

Organised by Glamour Creations

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

8.30pm

Tickets at £15

Tickets on sale at Little Divas, City Mill Lane, as from Monday 23rd September

For further information please contact Bianca Zammitt on mobile 54000377 / 54016909

Saturday 12th October

Classic Vehicle Static Display

Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square - 10am to 4pm

For further information please contact mobile 58009999

Gibraltar International Song Festival

Organised by the Gibraltar International Song Festival Committee Tercentenary Sports Hall – 8pm

Tickets on sale at www.buytickets.gi

For further information please visit www.gibisf.com

Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th October

Gibraltar International Comic Con Organised by Sunbow Projects

Old Rooke Site, Queensway

For further information please contact telephone 22500233, mobile 54044768, visit www.gicc.gi or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 16th October

All the Lonely People, The Work of American Realist Edward Hooper Art Lecture by Stella Lyons

Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Garrison Library - 7:30pm

For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar

Friday 19th October

Flag Day and Awareness Day

Organised by the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Thursday 24th October

Annual Choreography Competition

Organised by Danza Academy

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

7.30pm

Tickets at £10

Tickets on sale at Danza Academy Studios 68/1 Prince Edwards Road

For further information please contact Anne Marie Gomez on mobile 54027111

Saturday 26th October

Halloween Charity Event

Organised by the Animals in Need Foundation Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Monday 28th October

International Exchange of Digital Images

Organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society

7.30pm – Wellington Front premises of GPS (Vault 29)

Viewing of images from the Photographic Societies of Edinburgh, Exmouth, Waikato, Paris and Gibraltar.

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 31st October and Friday 1st November

The Children of Catalan Bay

A Halloween Spooky Tale

Organised by White Light Theatre Group

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

8pm

Tickets at £10

For further information please contact Andrew Dark on mobile 54008469

Saturday 2nd November

Classic Vehicle Static Display

Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square - 10am to 4pm

For further information please contact mobile 58009999

Monday 4th to Friday 22nd November

Exhibition by The Gibraltar National Archives

Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square

10am to 6pm Weekdays

Entrance Free

For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 6th November to Saturday 16th November

45th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

10:30am to 6:30pm – Weekdays

10:30am to 1:30pm – Saturdays

Free Entry

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 8th November

Showcase

10th Anniversary Dance Celebration and Show Case

Organised by The Show Dance Company

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

8pm

Tickets at £12

Tickets on sale as from 28th October 2019

For further information please contact Sabrina Abudarham on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 8th November

Poppy Appeal Day

Organised by The Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Monday 11th November

Armistice Day

11am at the Lobby of Parliament

For further information, contact the Office of HW the Mayor: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 13th November

Poetry & Bookmark Competition Prize Giving

At the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall - 4.30pm Winning Entries will be published in The Gibraltar Chronicle For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 14th to 17th November

The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

10am to 6pm

For further information please visit: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com

Wednesday 20th November

The Inside Stories: The Real stories behind the most intriguing cases of Nazi looted art Art Lecture by Shauna Isaac

Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Garrison Library - 7:30pm

For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar

Wednesday 20th to Friday 29th November

'Passport to our Future', Karl Ullger Solo Exhibition

Featuring a variety of works including, his line drawing nudes, mini card series and Gibraltar based landscapes.

Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) Montagu Bastion

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11am to 3pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm

For further info please contact the GEMA Gallery on 20041826 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 21st November to Tuesday 24th December

Christmas Market

Organised by the Gibraltar Artisans Market

Line Wall Road Boulevard

For further information This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 20071433.

Friday 22nd November

Christmas Festival of Lights

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority

Featuring song, dance, choirs, arts and crafts, the Christmas Lights switch on and a special appearance by Father Christmas and his elves

Casemates Square – 6:00pm to 8:00pm

For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 22nd November to Sunday 12th January 2020

Christmas Fun Fair Attractions

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

John Mackintosh Square

For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tuesday 25th November to Wednesday 18th December

Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Tangiers Art Exhibition

Organised by GCS and Mount Productions

John Mackintosh Hall

9am to 9pm

A number of talks and workshops will be offered as part of the launch between 25th and 26th November For further information please contact the Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 26th November to Thursday 5th December

30 Years Exhibition – Gibraltar Heritage Painting Competition

Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

For further information please contact: 20042844 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 28th November

Convent Christmas Fair

The Convent – 12noon to 7pm

For further information please contact by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Saturday 30th November

Movember Shave Off

Organised by the Prostrate Cancer Support Group

Casemates Square – 11am onwards

For further information please contact 58009161 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tuesday 4th December to Friday 17th January 2020

Affordable Art Christmas Art Exhibition Organised by the Fine Arts Association

Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square

10am to 6pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free

For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 5th December

Christmas Flower Show Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Horticultural Society

John Mackintosh Hall Upper Exhibition Gallery

6pm

Entrance Free

For further information or registration please contact: Anabelle on mobile 54004737

Saturday 7th December

Classic Vehicle Static Display

Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square - 10am to 4pm

For further information please contact mobile 58009999

Monday 9th December to Thursday 19th December

Art Exhibition by Tamara Shaw

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

For further information please contact: +34 697219619

Wednesday 11th December

GBC Open Day – Radio Show

John Mackintosh Square - 9am to 6pm

For further info please contact Ian Daniels on 20079760

GBC Open Day – Live TV Show

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 7pm

For further info please contact Paula Latin on 20079760

Wednesday 11th December

A Tour of Big Ben

Art Lecture by Tim Redmond

Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm

For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar

Friday 13th December

Flag Day

Organised by the Animals in Need Foundation Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th December

The Recycle Junkies – Introducing

Organised by Nathan Conroy

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

7.30pm

Tickets at £12

Tickets on sale at www.buytickets.gi

For further information please contact mobiles 54025041 / 54007457

Friday 20th December

Flag Day

Organised by Children’s Aid Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm

Thursday 26th December

Boxing Day Charity Fun Run

Organised by Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association Casemates Square

For further information please visit: www.gaaa.gi

Polar Bear Swim

Organised by GASA in aid of Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Polar Bear Swim

Organised by the Caleta Hotel

Catalan Bay

Certificates, mince pies and hot toddies provided by Caleta Hotel

For further information please contact: the Caleta Hotel on 20076501

Tuesday 31st December

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Organised by Axle Media on behalf of the Ministry of Culture Casemates Square 10:30pm to 3am

Free Family Event

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.