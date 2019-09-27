Borders, Brexit And Childhood Memories: A Double Book Launch

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2019 .

Gibraltarian author M. G. Sanchez will be launching Crossed Lines and Border Control and other Autobiographical Pieces, his two new books, at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion on Wednesday 2nd October. Sanchez will be reading some excerpts from the two books during the event. Local poets Humbert Hernandez, Giordano Durante and Rebecca Faller will also be taking part in the launch.

Crossed Lines is a collection of three interlinked stories. The central piece in the volume is the tale of Paco Colomán Trujillo, a Spanish cross-frontier worker who ends up falling in love with a Gibraltarian woman. Border Control, by contrast, is a compendium of autobiographical essays dealing with issues as diverse as childhood bullying, the closed border years, frontier traffic queues, Brexit and travelling through the Spanish heartlands.

Sanchez said: ‘I’d like to thank the US-based Gibraltarian academic David Alvarez for his help with these two books. David has developed a phonetic script designed to capture the sounds and cadences of Gibraltarian speech, and I have used it in both Crossed Lines and Border Control. Without Professor Alvarez’s sterling help, the books wouldn’t have sounded as llanito as they do!’

The event is free and open to all members of the general public. It will start at 6 pm. Copies of both books will be available to buy for £10 each.