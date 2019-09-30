GNDO Hold Dance Extravaganza

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2019 .

A Dance Extravaganza by the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation was held recently at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

The event was presented by Christian Santos and saw local dancers perform a variety of dance styles; Jazz, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Neo Classical and Commercial.

A statement from GNDO follows below:

It brought together various dance schools and groups from Gibraltar. The night was a complete success giving a good overall picture of the standards of dance and what is being achieved locally.

The participants at this year's Extravaganza included Mediterranean Dance School, Transitions Dance Academy, Showdance Company, Gibraltar Academy of Dance and JF Dance, who all delighted the audience with their performances. The evening also saw the return of Aces High, and a father and daughter duet, performed by Adrian and Rhian Lopez.

The participants at this year’s Extravaganza included Mediterranean Dance School, Transitions Dance Academy, Showdance Company, Gibraltar Academy of Dance and JF Dance, who all delighted the audience with their performances. The evening also saw the return of Aces High, and a father and daughter duet, performed by Adrian and Rhian Lopez.

The monies raised at this event through ticket sales and the raffle will go towards the Gibraltar National Dance Team’s participation at the spectacular IDO World Showdance Championships to be held in Riesa, Germany, organised under the auspices of the International Dance Organisation (IDO).

Photos: Mark Galliano