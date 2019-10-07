Zarzuela Workshop For Students

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, welcomed the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Cultural programme.

GCS together with the Gibraltar College of Further Education held a workshop for College and Comprehensive students. The workshops was coordinated by College teacher Mark Montovio in conjunction with The Teatro Lirico Andaluz.

The workshop took place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Thursday 3rd October, with the students in attendance learning about this cross-generational cultural genre. The Zarzuela is not very popular amongst the youth and therefore, initiatives from the Gibraltar College working alongside GCS, help to ensure that this culture is not lost. The Zarzuela has been part of Gibraltar’s cultural scene for many decades and, in addition, is also part of the A Level Spanish Language course which looks into Spanish culture.

GCS says it looks forward to working alongside the Gibraltar College and other educational institutions for the promotion and fostering of culture locally.