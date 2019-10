Jacqueline Ribeiro Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2019 .

Jacqueline Ribeiro has signed up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic, a show for women aged over 50.

Name: Jacqueline Ribeiro 

Age: 54

Why have you decided to sign up?: The reason I signed up is because I love how this forum works together with local charities and our community.  And of course enjoy this new experience to the fullest.