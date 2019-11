Magnolia Teuma Signs Up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

Magnolia Teuma has signed up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic, a show designed for ladies aged over 50.

Name: Magnolia Elizabeth Teuma

Age: 67

Why have you decided to sign up?: I've had such a fantastic time taking part in all the Bosom Buddies shows that I said, 'Why not!’