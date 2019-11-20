Shania Ballester Sets Off To Represent Gibraltar At The Miss Teen Model Universe 2019 Pageant

Miss Teen Gibraltar Shania Ballester will be representing Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Model Universe 2019 pageant. Shania will be going through a series of preliminary rounds before the final show to be held on Sunday 24th November.

The pageant has several sections which include photogenic, talent, fashion, interview, national costume and evening wear. The organisers of Miss Teen Gibraltar says this is “an important opportunity for Gibraltarian girls to add an incredible life experience to their CV and a chance to show themselves at a very prestigious international event.”

Shania said she was very grateful for this opportunity and hopes to make Gibraltar very proud.