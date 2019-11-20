Cultural Services Organises Lighting And Sound Course

Written by YGTV Team on 20 November 2019 .

A recent ‘Introduction to Lighting’ course attracted participants from a variety of backgrounds.

The course, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of its development strategy, aimed to introduce those attending to the concepts and practices of lighting for the stage. The session touched on the different lighting fixtures and what they do, looking at older technology and what it is being replaced with. It also explored different ways these can be used depending on the type of event/show you want to light.

It was delivered by GCS Sound and Light Technician, Mark Cortes, who said:

“The course was a great way to be able to give people a glimpse into the world of stage lighting. It was very well received and served as a good insight for dance/drama teachers, students and amateurs to be able to see the technical side of putting on a performance. We focused on how the system works as well as looking into different applications of lighting.”

GCS Cultural Development Unit, aims to provide other similar courses in light and sound in the future. For more information please call 200 79750 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.