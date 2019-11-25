Monday Munchies: Nutty Ricotta Pasta

By Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga and Alex Menez

Hola friends, it’s Monday again and what better way to demolish those weekly blues than with a good plate of pasta.

Here at YGTV we're all fans of food and thought it would be a fabulous idea to write up a few recipes we regularly make at home that make our tummies smile.

So picture this: it’s 4pm and you’re sitting at your desk hungry af but you know full well this evening que no vas a tener ganas de cocinar.



If this has happened to you (don’t lie, it totally has) then we have the perfect comfort meal for you.

We’ve made this dish a lot this year after being inspired by a few different recipes for Pesto Bianco and felt the rest of you hungry monkeys needed this in your life.

We know everyone loves a creamy pasta sauce but we also know not everyone loves waking up at 3am with a wild tummy ache. So here, as you can see, we use ricotta and lemon zest which makes it feel a lot lighter!

Here’s the recipe for one of our most loved comfort foods: Nutty Ricotta Pasta.

INGREDIENTS:

Zest of 1 lemon

1 Garlic clove

1 pack of Pasta (450g) - We used these fancy ones we bought from a local supermarket but any tube, long, short or wavy pasta will be perfectly fine.

150g of Ricotta

60g - 80g of Parmigiano Regiano or the cheaper Grana Padano (but we recommend Parmigiano)

3 tbs of olive oil

70g Walnuts

Oregano

Black pepper

Salt

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS: