GCS To Livestream Cultural Awards Ceremony On Wednesday

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that the Cultural Awards ceremony will be broadcast via Livestream on the GCS Facebook Page.

The awards have been introduced on behalf of the Government, to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture. These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, supporting the community’s cultural development.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 4th December at the Sunborn Hotel at 8pm. GCS invites everyone to view the ceremony on the GCS Facebook link: www.facebook.com/culture.gi/

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.