Sweets To Be Handed Out By Staff At Cavalcade

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2019 .

As the festive season comes into full swing, arrangements are well underway for the organisation of the Three Kings’ Cavalcade, organised by the Cavalcade Committee. The Gibraltar Cultural Services have been working closely with the committee to ensure that once again sweets are distributed at the event.

Sweets will be personally handed out to spectators instead of being thrown at them from the floats themselves. The Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be responsible to hand these out to children and persons lining up the route of the Cavalcade. GCS staff will be departing Casemates Square at 7.15pm.

The Three Kings' Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to Ince’s Hall Theatre, on Sunday 5th January at 7.30pm.