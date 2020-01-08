Annual Art Competition for Young Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services are inviting local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2020. The Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as at 25th February 2020. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, with the exception of non-winning entries in the 2019 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2019 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 26th February to 6th March 2020.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £ 1,000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £ 500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £ 500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £ 500

The Arts Society Sculpture Award £ 500

The People’s Choice Award £100

All the artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

Gibraltar College of Further Education

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

The GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Or via email from: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on: http://www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 12th February

2020 from 3.30pm to 6pm.



Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

