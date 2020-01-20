GibTalks Schedule Released

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding its annual GibTalks conference event on Saturday 1st February at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Gib Talks will see a range of local speakers who will deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted. The schedule for the event is as follows:

10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice) - We Need To Talk…

10:15 – 10:30 Stephen Hermida & Mark Randall - Himalaya – From the Rock to a High Place

10:35 – 10:50 Maite Facio-Beanland - Silent World

10:55 – 11:05 Anita Chaperon – VP – Become the CEO…of the Business of YOU!

11:10 – 11:25 Francesca Makey - Rising Above: Finding Joy Amongst the Uncertainty

11:25 – 11:40 BREAK

11:40 – 11:55 The Hon. Damon Bossino - Living With Autism and Dementia

12:00 – 12:10 Paul Cosquieri Jr – VP - When Stutter Takes Over

12:15 – 12:30 Kenneth Asquez - From Gibraltar to the Football Industry – When Football Changed My Life

12:35 – 12:50 The Hon. Steven Linares MP - From Lifeguard to Minister

LUNCH

14:00 – 14:15 Jackie Anderson - Pleasures and Perils of Poetry

14:20 – 14:35 Youssef El-Hana - The 14 Kilometre Diaspora: Gibraltar’s Forgotten Saviours

14:40 – 14:50 Luis Pereira – VP - Civil Aviation in Gibraltar

14:55 – 15:10 Zyle Peralta – Self Made

15:10 – 15:25 BREAK

15:25 – 15:40 Linda Alvarez - Gibraltar and the Island Games

15:45 – 16:00 Luke Stagnetto - The Euro Elections and Political Social Media

16:05 – 16:15 Eddie Wood – VP - Oh Dear…Darling Mummy!

16:20 – 16:35 Kelly-Anne Borge - A Decade at Broadcasting House

16:40 – 16:55 Adriana Lopez - Lessons from Catalunya: The Relevance of Dialogue and Gibraltar

Tickets for the event are now on sale at the John Mackintosh Hall, priced at £5 or online on www.buytickets.gi. Ticket-holders will be able to drop in and out of the event as they please during the course of the day.

For further information please visit Gib Talks on Facebook or Twitter or alternatively contact the GCS – Events Department on 20067236 or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.