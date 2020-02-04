Miss Gibraltar 2020 To Be Produced By GibMedia

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2020 .

The Ministry of Culture has announced that the Miss Gibraltar Pageant will this year be spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and produced by GibMedia.

The 2020 Miss Gibraltar Pageant will be held on Saturday 6th June at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. GCS and GibMedia will be creating a local production team that will include many professionals from various local production companies.

Recruitment of contestants will commence shortly. Any prospective applicants requesting information or registration forms, can already do so, by contacting the Miss Gibraltar Office on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .