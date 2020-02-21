Sarah Cruz Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2020 .

Sarah Cruz has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:

FULL NAME: Sarah Cruz

AGE: 24

STAR SIGN: Aquarius

OCCUPATION: Teacher

COLOUR OF HAIR: Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Dancing, Yoga and Fitness.

AMBITION: To become a safe-guarding leader in education.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I believe I can be a great ambassador to Gibraltar.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I know I will give my very best and will be a Miss Gibraltar younger generations can relate to.