Sarah Cruz Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar
Sarah Cruz has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:
FULL NAME: Sarah Cruz
AGE: 24
STAR SIGN: Aquarius
OCCUPATION: Teacher
COLOUR OF HAIR: Brown
COLOUR OF EYES: Brown
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.
HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Dancing, Yoga and Fitness.
AMBITION: To become a safe-guarding leader in education.
WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I believe I can be a great ambassador to Gibraltar.
WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I know I will give my very best and will be a Miss Gibraltar younger generations can relate to.