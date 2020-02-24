Janelle Duo Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2020 .

Janelle Duo has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Janelle Duo

AGE: 18

STAR SIGN: Scorpio

OCCUPATION: Nursing Assistant

COLOUR OF HAIR: Blonde

COLOUR OF EYES: Green

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Gym, Dancing and Modelling.

AMBITION: To further my career in the nursing industry.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I have always had a vision of me entering Miss Gibraltar since a very young age. I have also been encouraged by my family to be part of this experience.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: As a proud Gibraltarian I want to be a role model to the young generation and get involved with supporting different charities.