Janelle Duo Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar
Janelle Duo has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.
FULL NAME: Janelle Duo
AGE: 18
STAR SIGN: Scorpio
OCCUPATION: Nursing Assistant
COLOUR OF HAIR: Blonde
COLOUR OF EYES: Green
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.
HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Gym, Dancing and Modelling.
AMBITION: To further my career in the nursing industry.
WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I have always had a vision of me entering Miss Gibraltar since a very young age. I have also been encouraged by my family to be part of this experience.
WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: As a proud Gibraltarian I want to be a role model to the young generation and get involved with supporting different charities.