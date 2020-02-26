Spring Visual Arts Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services will hold a Spring Visual Arts Competition in May as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival.

The competition will once again see the categories for painting, sculpture, photography, video and installations. This is in line with Government’s policy of promoting contemporary arts in Gibraltar.

The visual arts competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as at 19th May 2020.

A maximum of five entries may be submitted by each artist but not more than two per category. A £10 per entry fee is applicable.

Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for entries submitted to the Ministry’s art competition for Young Artists.

Prizes to be awarded are:

Painting Award £750

Installation Award £750

Sculpture Award £750

Photography Award £750

Video Award £750

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award for the Best Gibraltar Theme £1,000

The Sovereign Art Foundation Award for Best Young Artist £1,000

The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall winner £3,000

The Overall winner, the Best Gibraltar Theme and the Best Young Artist winning entries will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

- The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates



- John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street



- GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road



- Mario Finlayson Gallery, John Mackintosh Square



- E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Website: www.culture.gi



Entry forms and artworks for the video category and project descriptions for the installations may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street as from Monday 6th April between 9am and 4pm.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday 8th April 2020. Entries for all other categories may be handed in at John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 6th May 2020 between 3pm and 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 8th May 2020.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 20th May to the 30th May 2020.