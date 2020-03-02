Arianne Tierney Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

Arianne Tierney has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up with three other contestants on Friday evening. The recruitment stage is now over and a total of twelve contestants have now put their names down. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Arianne Tierney

AGE: 19

STAR SIGN: Aquarius

OCCUPATION: Office Administrator

COLOUR OF HAIR: Blonde

COLOUR OF EYES: Blue

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Fitness, travelling and beauty.

AMBITION: To become a public figure.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I have entered for the excitement, fun and friends I hope to make. I am also hoping to boost my self-confidence.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would work to remove the stigma that beauty pageant contestants all need to be slim and tall.