Cultural Initiatives During COVID-19 Pandemic

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2020 .

The Minister for Culture and Public Health, Dr John Cortes, has announced that Gibraltar Cultural Services are working on various initiatives that will support the community to provide entertainment, education and information while Gibraltar tackles the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time when members of the community are either in self-isolation or need to spend many hours at home because of the restrictions on their movement announced earlier this week.

Cultural entities wishing to support the cultural programme and shows and performances to be streamed or pre-recorded on GCS Facebook and other social media portals, are being asked to contact the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or the Development Unit on 20079750.

GCS will also be donating and dropping off books as from today at all elderly resident estates including Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House, Sea Master Lodge and Bishop Canilla House.