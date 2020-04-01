Cultural Online Programming Week 3 And 4

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the next two weeks of their online programme of events that will feature as from Monday 6th April.

Monday 6th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Lt Gen Edward Davis and Safia Taleb Ali-al Souhail

Tuesday 7th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am Surianne Dalmedo – Dress Up and Sing

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Yalta Pons

2pm 2015 Mario Finlayson Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

Wednesday 8th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am Main Street Monologue by Julian Felice

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Dr Darren Fa

2pm Gibraltar Lockdown featuring Nathan Conroy and Michael Prescott

Thursday 9th April 2020 – Maundy Thursday

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Allen Bula

2pm World Music Festival 2015 featuring Convivencia Ensemble and Francoise Atlan

Monday 13th April 2020 – Easter Monday

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Julian Felice and Kenneth Cardona

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring The Hon Dr Joseph Garcia and Gemma Vasquez

Tuesday 14th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am ‘Island Games’ Exhibition by Leslie Gaduzo at GEMA

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Tiffany Button Reyes

2pm World Music Festival 2015 featuring Dhafer Youssef

Wednesday 15th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am Surianne Dalmedo – BCycle

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Tomasz Zakrzewicz and Geri Cummings

2pm Zoe Bishop “The Movement Collective”, Jungle Adventure; Yoga movement for children

Thursday 16th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Prof Daniella Tilbury

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Berni Goldblat and Barak Weiss

Friday 17th April 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am Gino Sanguinetti Art Exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery

12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Richard Cartwright

2pm World Music Festival featuring Carmen Souza and Mario Faraco

You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.