Cultural Online Programming Week 3 And 4
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the next two weeks of their online programme of events that will feature as from Monday 6th April.
Monday 6th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Lt Gen Edward Davis and Safia Taleb Ali-al Souhail
Tuesday 7th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am Surianne Dalmedo – Dress Up and Sing
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Yalta Pons
2pm 2015 Mario Finlayson Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
Wednesday 8th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am Main Street Monologue by Julian Felice
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Dr Darren Fa
2pm Gibraltar Lockdown featuring Nathan Conroy and Michael Prescott
Thursday 9th April 2020 – Maundy Thursday
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Allen Bula
2pm World Music Festival 2015 featuring Convivencia Ensemble and Francoise Atlan
Monday 13th April 2020 – Easter Monday
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Julian Felice and Kenneth Cardona
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring The Hon Dr Joseph Garcia and Gemma Vasquez
Tuesday 14th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am ‘Island Games’ Exhibition by Leslie Gaduzo at GEMA
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Tiffany Button Reyes
2pm World Music Festival 2015 featuring Dhafer Youssef
Wednesday 15th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am Surianne Dalmedo – BCycle
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Tomasz Zakrzewicz and Geri Cummings
2pm Zoe Bishop “The Movement Collective”, Jungle Adventure; Yoga movement for children
Thursday 16th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Prof Daniella Tilbury
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Berni Goldblat and Barak Weiss
Friday 17th April 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am Gino Sanguinetti Art Exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery
12noon GibTalks 2016 featuring Richard Cartwright
2pm World Music Festival featuring Carmen Souza and Mario Faraco
You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.