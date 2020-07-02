Ocean Village Now Offering Up To Five Hours Of Free Parking
Ocean Village is now offering 5 hours free parking in Ocean Spa Plaza car park (evening rate) and 2 hours 30 minutes free parking (day rate) with the purchase of any meals or drinks at the following participating restaurants at Ocean Village:
Participating Restaurants:
Little Bay, Indian Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Thi Vietnamese
Bridge Bar & Grill
The Arena Sports Bar
wagamama gibraltar
Pizza Express Gibraltar
Las Iguanas Gibraltar
Cafe Fresco
The Yard Gibraltar
O'Reilly's - Irish Pub - Gibraltar
The Ivy Sports & American Grill
The Bottle Shop