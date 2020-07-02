Ocean Village Now Offering Up To Five Hours Of Free Parking

Written by YGTV Team on .

Ocean Village is now offering 5 hours free parking in Ocean Spa Plaza car park (evening rate) and 2 hours 30 minutes free parking (day rate) with the purchase of any meals or drinks at the following participating restaurants at Ocean Village:

Participating Restaurants:

Little Bay, Indian Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Thi Vietnamese

Bridge Bar & Grill

The Arena Sports Bar

wagamama gibraltar

Pizza Express Gibraltar

Las Iguanas Gibraltar

Cafe Fresco

The Yard Gibraltar

O'Reilly's - Irish Pub - Gibraltar

The Ivy Sports & American Grill

The Bottle Shop

share with Whatsapp