No Miss Gibraltar Pageant This Year

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2020 .

The Ministry of Culture has confirmed that the 2020 Miss Gibraltar Pageant will not be held this year. The pageant will be postponed and rescheduled for 2021.

Contributing to the reason for postponing the event is the organisers’ desire to provide the contestants with a proper Miss Gibraltar experience, to allow for the participants to be well prepared for the show, and for the winner to be well placed to represent the Rock. The hard decision to postpone the show was taken in the light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, with the safety of all participants in mind.

Miss Gibraltar 2019, Celine Bolaños, will continue undertaking the duties of Miss Gibraltar until a new Miss Gibraltar is crowned.

More information will be released in due course.