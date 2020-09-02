Art Gallery Content For Young People

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, says it is continuously engaging with the community and placing great importance on education, particularly for children, and is therefore now working on making the Art Galleries more interactive and a place which young people can enjoy further.

To this end, GCS’ Cultural Development Unit, has produced resources for children to make their visits to the Galleries interesting and fun. A series of worksheets focusing on the artworks and artists on show, and related content, will make their time at these venues more inspiring. These range from ‘spot the object,’ ‘join the dots’ and symmetry worksheets, as well as a word search. The content has been created by artist and GEMA Gallery Attendant, Shane Dalmedo, who is extremely enthusiastic about the initiative. The first phase focuses on the permanent exhibition at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery with further creative activities being explored to cover all the Galleries. All this is in addition to the Scavenger Hunt questionnaire already on offer which has been updated this year to offer variety.

Minister for Education and Culture, John Cortes commented, “This is yet another initiative by GCS on behalf of my Ministry of Education and Culture in bringing these two key elements of our society together. I am certain that it will be a popular and successful way of impressing on our young people the importance of Art as a medium for expression."

For more information please contact GCS’ Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.