Niah Guiling Wins Miss Teen Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2020 .

Niah Guiling is the new "Miss Teen Gibraltar Winner". She was crowned by Shania Ballester in a gala performance held at the Inces Hall Theatre with no audience and following COVID guidelines and regulations.

Choreography was by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar). Organisers say it was a “very complicated decision” for the judges to choose among the 10 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determined the winner of this contest where scores were awarded not only for beauty, presence and personality but also charity work. Organisers say the Miss Teen Gibraltar Pageant is “increasing in level year after year.”

Presented by No1 Models director Kelvin Hewitt & Miss Teen Gibraltar 2016 Shyanne McIntosh, the event was agile and entertaining, with up to five different sections of the contestants (Opening Number, Miss Individuality, Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance punctuating the different prizes that were selected on the night (Individual, Creative Look, Catwalk and Elegance.) With the presence of Mediterranean Dance School, Singer EM and the amazing Shania Ballester singing the song she sang whe she won the talent round in Miss Teen Model Universe 2019.

After two hours, the winner was Niah Guiling, Niah was also awarded Miss Photogenic, Miss Social Network and the Beauty With A Purpose Award, 1st Princess was Shania Machin who also won Miss Friendship and 2nd Princess was awarded to Hannah Duo who also won Miss Individuality. The Miss Elegance and the No1 Models Award was given to Zyanne Gracia, Anjali Alwani won Miss Creative Look and Miss Catwalk.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially Saray Nuñez for helping with rehearsals, Tamara Hewitt, Demi Perera and Jaqueline Lozano for helping backstage, it was again another sold out show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - Danny Bosio

Makeup- Rafa Anaya & Amy Gavito

Hair - Daniella Lima