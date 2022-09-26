Gibraltar Festival For Young Musicians 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2022 .

The annual ‘Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians’ will be taking place from 13th to 18th February 2023.

A statement from organisers continued: “If you play an instrument or enjoy singing, then come along and participate at this festival. The categories of classes include piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and strings. There are competitive sections in every category where trophies and medals can be won. Classes will be divided into Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories and you can enter solos, duets, ensembles, or choirs.



“For GIBFYM 2023, we are bringing back the exciting “Rock and Pop Class”. The NEW Syllabus for 2023 is now out! The closing date for festival entries is Friday 9th December 2022.



“The festival aims to provide a friendly environment where young people can perform. An experienced UK music adjudicator, from the British and International Federation of Festivals, will provide positive and impartial feedback to all performers, at the adjudication weekend, helping to nurture and develop the children’s talents and will be awarding certificates, medals and trophies.



“Our Gala Concert on Saturday 18th February at the John Mackintosh Hall will once again have our adjudicator present to make the final decisions. The adjudicator will invite 6 local performers and 6 international performers to perform and compete for the Local Young Musician of the Year and Best International Musician Bursaries on the Gala Night. The adjudicator will also be adjudicating the top three school choirs competing for the “Best School Choir” as well as three ensembles; making for an exciting finale!



BURSARIES AND TROPHIES TO BE WON:



The Young Musician of the Year: £500 Bursary

The Best International Musician: £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Senior: £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Intermediate £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Junior: £250 Bursary



The Most Promising Local Infant: £100 Bursary

The Best Local School Choir: £200 Bursary

The Best Local Ensemble: £100 Bursary



TROPHIES TO BE WON:



Most Promising String Instrumentalist

Most Promising Brass Instrumentalist

Most Promising Woodwind Instrumentalist

Most Promising Percussion Instrumentalist

Most Promising Piano Instrumentalist

Most Promising Vocal Instrumentalist



Best Performance - £250 Prize



If you would like any more information please e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



SYLLABUS AND ENTRY FORMS CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM: www.gampa.gi